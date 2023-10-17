The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

