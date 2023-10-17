The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average of $211.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

