The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Update

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $314.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $301.87 and a one year high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 15,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

