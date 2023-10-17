The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

TRIP opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,817 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,642 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

