The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.63. 1,372,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.98 and a 200 day moving average of $329.83. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $301.87 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $759,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

