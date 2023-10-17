The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GRC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,695. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $845.02 million, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $171.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

GRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

