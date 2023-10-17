The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 12 month low of $186.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

