The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.81.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hershey
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hershey Stock Performance
Shares of HSY stock opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 12 month low of $186.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hershey
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.