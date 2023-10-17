The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 3,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659. The company has a market cap of $24.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The LGL Group in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LGL
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.