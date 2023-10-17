The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,930. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

