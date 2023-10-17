The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

