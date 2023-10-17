The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Travelers Companies
In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.0 %
TRV stock opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
