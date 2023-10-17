Tiaa Fsb Buys 178,426 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 178.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,426 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

