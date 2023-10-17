Tiaa Fsb Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

