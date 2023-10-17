Tiaa Fsb Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,704 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart stock opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.59 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

