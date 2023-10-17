Tiaa Fsb Purchases 533 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Trading Up 1.9 %

FDX opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $149.64 and a one year high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

