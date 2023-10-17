Tiaa Fsb Purchases 5,392 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $760.20.

ASML Stock Up 0.7 %

ASML stock opened at $603.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $626.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.10. The stock has a market cap of $238.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $388.83 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

