Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,544 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.65. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of -449.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

