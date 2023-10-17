Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,185 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 32,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 96.6% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

