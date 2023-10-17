Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.71. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

