Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.59. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,204,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,645.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,935.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,204,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,645.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,320 shares of company stock worth $236,977. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

