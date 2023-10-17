Tobam Acquires 297 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.05.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

