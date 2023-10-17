Tobam Has $848,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tobam trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 51,916 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $167.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

