Tobam Has $896,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

