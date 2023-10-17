Tobam Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.30 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.