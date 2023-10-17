Tobam Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tobam decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

