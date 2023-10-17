Tobam Sells 26,199 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,199 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.