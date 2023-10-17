Tobam Sells 814 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

