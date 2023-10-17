Tobam Sells 974 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.78. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.20 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.