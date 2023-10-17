Tobam Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tobam trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

