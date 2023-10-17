Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,388 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE MODG traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,952. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.