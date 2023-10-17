Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.65 and its 200 day moving average is $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

