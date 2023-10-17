Townsend & Associates Inc Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.