Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.65.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.09. The company had a trading volume of 104,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.36. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

