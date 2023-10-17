Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126,012 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of Tractor Supply worth $120,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,215,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

