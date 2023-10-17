Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $238,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.96. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.49 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

