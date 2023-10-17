TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Lowered to $50.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $43.82 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 20.70 and a quick ratio of 19.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,944,464.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,708 shares of company stock worth $1,661,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $970,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 367,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 77,704 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.