Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
TGS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $14.19.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
