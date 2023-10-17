Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

TGS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.