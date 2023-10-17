Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,308,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,883,000 after buying an additional 656,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

