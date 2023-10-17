Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,018 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 5.1% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 350,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 317,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 39,826 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 549,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 60,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

