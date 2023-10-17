Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 971 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $254.20. 39,344,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,009,813. The stock has a market cap of $806.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

