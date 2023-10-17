Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 22,030 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 3.8% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 340,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,158,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP remained flat at $26.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 138,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,518. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

