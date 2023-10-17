Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after buying an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,435,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 979,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,646. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

