Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,487,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,818,000 after acquiring an additional 553,427 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 230,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 157,284 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,112. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.