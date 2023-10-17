Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 178 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 231,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,425,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,999,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.82. 387,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,460. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

