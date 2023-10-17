Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.88 Per Share

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TSTL opened at GBX 387 ($4.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.11. The company has a market cap of £183.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5,610.71 and a beta of 0.27. Tristel has a 1 year low of GBX 272 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.50).

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.28), for a total transaction of £350 ($427.51). Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

