TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,171 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 177,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,257. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

