TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,129,326. The company has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

