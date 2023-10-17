TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 756,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.