TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 114,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 123.8% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 41,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.7% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 68,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 8,433,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,441,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.