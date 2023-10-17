TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 97,735 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. 741,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

